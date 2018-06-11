Proud Mom Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Her Kids Ava & Deacon's Graduation With A 'Legally Blonde' Nod

The 42-year-old "Legally Blonde" star had a big reason to celebrate on Sunday. Over the weekend, her children Ava Phillippe, 18, and Deacon Phillippe, 14, graduated from high school and junior high respectively. Reese shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories of the grads tossing their graduation caps in the air.

Behind Ava and Deacon, balloons spell out "You Did It" – a nod to Elle Woods' commencement speech in "Legally Blonde."

"You must always have faith in people and most importantly you must always have faith in yourselves," Elle says at the end of the iconic film. "Congratulations class of 2004 – we did it!"

Ava and Deacon weren't the only graduates to celebrate their big day in "Legally Blonde" style! Reese also reposted several pics of young fans' channeling their inner Elle Woods with hilarious custom graduation caps referencing scenes from the movie.