Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Won't Attend Prince Louis' Christening, But The Queen Is Not Ill

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip won't attend Prince Louis' christening at St. James' Chapel on July 9 as she will be returning from a trip to Sandringham and already had a packed schedule, according to royal expert Chris Ship.

"The Queen won’t be at Prince Louis’ christening. Not because she’s ill (as some speculate) but she’s heading back to Buckingham Palace from a weekend in Sandringham. She has a week already stuffed with engagements like #RAF100 and that chap Trump to see on Friday," NBC UK Partners' ITN Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted.

Fans originally speculated that Queen Elizabeth was battling an illness and that's why she wouldn't be attending. Despite the Queen and Prince Philip skipping out on the day of festivities, Prince Louis will have plenty more royal notables at his christening.

Prince Charles and Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate's parents Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, and James Middleton will all be in attendance. Also all of the godparents of Prince Louis and their spouses will also be there.