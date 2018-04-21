Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 92nd Birthday With Prince William, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At Star-Studded Concert

Queen Elizabeth was ready to rock for her birthday!

Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all in attendance to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, April 21.

In honor of the special occasion, BBC One and BBC Radio 2 hosted a televised concert with performances by Sting, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Donel Mangena.