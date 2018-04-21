Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 92nd Birthday With Prince William, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At Star-Studded Concert

Queen Elizabeth was ready to rock for her birthday!
Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all in attendance to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, April 21.
In honor of the special occasion, BBC One and BBC Radio 2 hosted a televised concert with performances by Sting, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Donel Mangena.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, makes a speech for Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert to celebrate the her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and his soon-to-be bride arrived to the Queen's birthday bash all dressed up in matching navy blue ensembles following an appearance at an Invictus Games reception earlier in the day. Meghan looked chic for the evening in a sophisticated cape dress by Stella McCartney paired with a Naeem Khan clutch.
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, who is still recovering from hip replacement surgery, was noticeably absent from the festivities. Kate Middleton was also a no-show at the event as she is just days away from giving birth to her third child.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Proceeds from the musical celebration will benefit The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a new charity created to motivate and support young people across the commonwealth who have demonstrated leadership in sports, education, health and the environment. Prince Harry took the stage at the concert to announce the launch as President of the organization.
The concert is only the first of Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebrations this year. The city of London will also celebrate again in June during the annual Trooping of the Colour parade, which traditionally brings all of the royal family together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eguenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Edward welcome Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert to celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Long live the Queen!
--Gabi Duncan