Queen Elizabeth: Every Person Has A ‘Vitally Important Part To Play’ In Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth has released a moving statement addressing the chaotic time during the coronavirus crisis. The letter, which was signed “Elizabeth R,” delivered a message of unity and hope.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the statement began. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

The Queen concluded by saying that she and the rest of the royal family were standing by until they could do more to help.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

The message comes the same day reports surfaced that Prince Albert of Monaco had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Queen Elizabeth would be taking extra precautions during the crisis.

“Her majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the statement read.

It was also announced that several public events the Queen was scheduled to attend in the coming months have been canceled or postponed.

Reports surfaced that The Queen’s grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be home schooled as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. A new report from The Sun says that they will be taking time away from Thomas’s Battersea Day School in London to learn from home, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus crisis.

They aren’t the only royals effected by the pandemic. Princess Beatrice might have to postpone her upcoming wedding and Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are both in isolation as a precaution.