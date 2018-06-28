Queen Elizabeth II Is Under The Weather and Was Forced To Cancel Her Appearance

Queen Elizabeth isn't feeling 100 percent!

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has chosen to cancel a planned appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral.

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George. Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order," the palace said in a statement.

The queen has certainly had a pretty busy schedule lately! Earlier this week she presented awards to the Queen's Young Leader winners at the award reception at the palace alongside Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle.

In recent weeks, she's also appeared several times at the Royal Ascot horse show, and also took a train trip with her new daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex. The Queen and Meghan seem to be getting on swimmingly and shared a couple laughs during their get-together.

