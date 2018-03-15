Queen Elizabeth II Blesses Prince Harry's Marriage To Meghan Markle

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go by different names in public, but their real names are Prince Henry and Meghan's first name is Rachel. The duo are set to wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

The official declaration marks one of the last items on the royal "to do" list before the happy couple can get hitched. And while the public is clearly taking to Meghan's approachable style and sweet gestures with kids, it seems like the Queen may not have been as gracious with her words about Meghan as she was when Kate Middleton married Prince William.

Back when Prince William was planning his marriage to Kate Middleton, their royal declaration read a bit differently.

The Queen consented to their marriage by writing, "Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton.”

Perhaps some of those American-British rivalries still die hard? Or maybe Meghan's speedier romance with Prince Harry hasn't allowed the Queen to feel properly introduced, unlike Kate and Will's long courtship.

What do you think royal fans!?

WATCH: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Engagement Photos Vs. Prince William & Kate's