Queen Elizabeth II Shares 'Deepest Sympathies' For California Wildfire Victims

Queen Elizabeth II is sharing support for those affected by the California wildfires.
The monarch reached out to President Trump on Saturday amid the tragic blazes ravaging through her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle's home state, penning a heartfelt message shared on the royal family's official Twitter page and website.
"Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state," the Queen began.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the US emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support," her statement concluded.
(Getty Images)
Multiple fires ignited last week have claimed dozens of lives and thousands of structures. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people were still reportedly missing.
Northern California's Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive in the state's history, leaving 71 people dead and burning 146,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. Nearly the entire town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills was reduced to rubble in a single day.
Outside Los Angeles, the Woolsey Fire has roared through 98,000 acres and destroyed more than 800 structures, including the Malibu homes of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer and more. On Saturday morning, Cal Fire tweeted that the blaze was 82 percent contained.
President Trump is set to tour the damage over the weekend and meet with firefighters. He touched down at Beale Air Force Base on Saturday, where he was greeted by California Gov. Jerry Brown and governor-elect Gavin Newsom.
-- Erin Biglow