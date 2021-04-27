Queen Elizabeth Smiles While Hosting Virtual Audience In First Official Appearance Since Prince Philip’s Death

Queen Elizabeth has made her first official appearance since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The monarch, 95, held virtual audiences with ambassadors of Latvia and the Ivory Coast, as announced on the official royal family Instagram account.

In the photos, Queen Elizabeth is seen smiling on the screen of a teleconference from Windsor Castle, wearing a powder blue floral ensemble complete with a silver brooch and pearls around her neck.

“Today The Queen held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace,” the caption reads. “There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissions based in London. Each have an Audience of The Queen shortly after taking up their role.”

The Queen just celebrated her 95th birthday last week, and shared a sweet message of gratitude for the support she’s received since her husband’s death.

“I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” she wrote.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” she continued.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” the Queen added. “We have been deeply touched and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

