The Queen Enlists Shawn Mendes, Shaggy & More Performers For 92nd Birthday

(Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is turning 92 in style!
BBC has announced a concert in honor of The Queen's 92nd birthday party – and it's quite an unexpected lineup!
Shawn Mendes, Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Sir Tom Jones are tapped to perform for Her Majesty at the famed Royal Albert Hall on April 21.
The show will be filmed and broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2, promising something for all the family.
Social media erupted after seeing the list of the performers and seemed to be stunned that she was a fan of Shawn and Shaggy.
The Queen may officially be the coolest 91-year-old ever.