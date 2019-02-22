R. Kelly Arrested By Chicago Police Following Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Hours after being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, R. Kelly has been arrested.

The 52-year-old singer – who has long faced allegations of abuse, pedophilia and predatory behavior toward young women – turned himself into law enforcement on Friday evening, the city’s police department confirmed.

“Singer/songwriter Robert Kelly (R. Kelly) is under arrest and in #ChicagoPolice custody in reference to the indictment announced by Cook County state’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx,” CPD COO Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

On Friday afternoon, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the musician with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse – a Class 2 felony in the state of Illinois.

In a press conference, Foxx told reporters that the indictment involved four alleged victims, three of whom were underage at the time of their claimed abuse.

Kelly has long denied all allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. Following his charges, his attorney, Steve Greenberg, told The Associated Press that his client was upset by the indictment.

“He is extraordinarily disappointed and depressed. He is shell-shocked by this,” Greenberg said.

Kelly is due to appear in court on Saturday afternoon.