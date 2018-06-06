Rachel Brosnahan Shares Touching Video Of Her Aunt Kate Spade: 'This Is How She Would Want To Be Remembered'

Rachel captioned the video, "Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."

Kate reportedly hung herself with a scarf at her Manhattan home and was discovered by a housekeeper on Tuesday. She had reportedly left a note that was addressed to her daughter, Bea, letting her know that her death was not her daughter's fault.

TMZ reported that Kate was extremely depressed in the days before her suicide because her husband, David, wanted a divorce and was already living separately in a nearby apartment.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Rachel's video shows off another side to her aunt's personality – filled with light and joy.