Rachel Platten Forgets The Words To The 'Star Spangled Banner' And Has To Start Over Twice At NWSL Game

Rachel Platten may need to brush up on her patriotic homework!

Rachel's performance of the National Anthem at the NWSL match between the Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars definitely didn't go as planned on April 14 when she forgot the words to the song twice. Rachel couldn't seem to remember the lyrics to the "Star Spangled Banner" and had to start over multiple times before she eventually was able to get through it.

The cringeworthy performance got tons of traction on social media with fans calling out poor Rachel for botching one of America's most treasured songs. The "Fight Song" singer definitely seemed embarrassed by the situation, and thankfully some fans came to her defense.

