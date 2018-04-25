Rachel Weisz Wows In First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Rachel Weisz knows how to make a statement! Just four days after announcing she's expecting a child with her husband, Daniel Craig, the 48-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a maternity-curve hugging dress.

Weisz stepped out to attend the Tribeca Film Festival screening of her upcoming film "Disobedience," which also stars Rachel McAdams. The film is about two female lovers who have to hide their relationship from their Orthodox Jewish community.