Rachel Weisz Wows In First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Rachel Weisz knows how to make a statement! Just four days after announcing she's expecting a child with her husband, Daniel Craig, the 48-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a maternity-curve hugging dress.
Weisz stepped out to attend the Tribeca Film Festival screening of her upcoming film "Disobedience," which also stars Rachel McAdams. The film is about two female lovers who have to hide their relationship from their Orthodox Jewish community.
Rachel Weisz attends the 'Disobedience' premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Getty Images)
Weisz looked absolutely breathtaking in a burgundy Chloe dress with long sleeves, a flowing bottom and subtle, sexy cutouts. She added a set of gold cuffs to the look and wore her hair down. The empire waist dress hugged her growing baby bump perfectly.
Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz attend the 'Disobedience' premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Getty Images)
Her co-star Rachel McAdams didn't disappoint either. McAdams, who just welcomed her own baby recently, looked like a knockout in a sheer, printed and ruffled dress which showed off a set of tiny undergarments.
The two women likely have plenty to talk about on the baby front. Weisz already has an 11-year-old son from her previous relationship with Darren Aronofsky, and this will be her second child.