Rapper Lil Xan Pays Tribute To Mac Miller With Face Tattoo

Lil Xan is paying tribute to Mac Miller after his tragic death.

The "My Favorite Part" rapper died from an apparent drug overdose last Friday, Sept. 7.

Just days later, Lil Xan honored his friend with a permanent reminder of his legacy – a tattoo on his face.

The 22-year-old rapper revealed his new ink on his Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 9. The tattoo lines the top edge of his right eyebrow and reads "Memento Mori," which is a Latin phrase meaning, "Remember that you will die."

"MOMENTO MORI," Lil Xan captioned the close up shot. "Miss you Mac,y'all can start hating me now."