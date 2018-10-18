Ready For Football Season? Keri Glassman Reveals Delicions & Nutritious Game-Day Recipes!

(Credit: Keri Glassman)
Football season is in full swing and Keri Glassman, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Nutritious Life, shares some healthy recipes for your football party snacks.
Sideline Spinach Dip
Ingredients:
1 cup Greek yogurt
¼ avocado
2 cup fresh spinach
½ cup fresh herbs (basil, chives and tarragon), coarsely chopped
1 scallion (green parts only), chopped
2 sheets of nori, crumbled
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, except nori, in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
- Transfer dip to small bowl and sprinkle nori on top.
- Serve with crudite or veggie chip.
Eggplant Meatballs
Ingredients:
1 large eggplant
2 large eggs, beaten
⅓ cup shredded parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ cup almond flour
½ cup chopped white onion
Directions:
1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
2. Halve the eggplant lengthwise, drizzle cut side lightly with olive oil, and roast cut side down for 30 minutes.
3. Leave the oven at 350 for the meatballs, and allow the eggplant to cool slightly before scooping eggplant meat out, and chopping into fine pieces.
4. To a large bowl, add the chopped eggplant and the remaining ingredients and mix well.
5. Form into small balls and arrange on a lined baking sheet.
6. Bake at for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked through. Serve warm with marinara.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon hot sauce
1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
Directions:
1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.
2. In a bowl, mix the paprika, garlic powder, olive oil, and ⅓ cup hot sauce.
3. To the bowl, add the cauliflower and toss in the sauce until well coated.
4. Spread the cauliflower evenly over a lined baking sheet.
5. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until tender.
6. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes, toss with the remaining hot sauce, and serve
Chicken Wings
Wings:
1 pound chicken breast, boneless, skinless, cut into 1 ounce portion strips (or 1 pound chicken wings)
3 Tablespoons cayenne pepper
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Dip:
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chives, chopped
1 oz blue cheese, crumbled
(Credit: Keri Glassman)
Baked Pickles
Ingredients:
1 cup almond flour
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 cups round dill pickle slices
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients.
- Remove pickles from pickle juice, using paper towel, pat dry and drop into dry mixture, tossing to fully coat.
- Place breaded pickle rounds on a lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 5 minutes, remove and flip each slice, and continue baking for 3-5 minutes. Keep an eye on them, cook time will vary!
- Remove when lightly browned, serve warm. Enjoy!