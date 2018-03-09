'Real Housewives' Alum Meghan King Edmonds Channels Beyoncé's Iconic Pregnancy Announcement

Did Meghan King Edmonds just give Beyoncé a run for her money?
The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum channeled Queen Bey's iconic pregnancy announcement on Friday, copying everything from the flower arch to the bare baby bump.
Meghan, who is currently expecting twin boys, shared behind-the-scenes peeks at the photo shoot on Instagram, including a reference shot of the music superstar's now-classic snap.
Despite nailing every detail, however, Meghan is well aware that there's still only one Beyoncé.
"If I can't be Queen Bey I'll settle for King Edmonds," the 33-year-old joked in her caption, adding the hashtags "#twinscomingsoon" and "#imitationisflattery."
Meghan announced her happy news back in December and has shared regular pregnancy updates with fans ever since. Most recently, she showed off her growing belly while lounging poolside during her babymoon in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., last week.
Beyoncé shattered social media records with her original post in February 2017, but Meghan doesn't seem to be taking her inspiration too seriously.
"ThisIsNotMyMaternityShoot," she wrote, hinting that real pregnancy pics are on the way soon.
-- Erin Biglow