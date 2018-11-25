'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Alum Kenya Moore Cuddles Her 'Miracle Baby' Brooklyn

Kenya Moore is one loving mama.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum shared an adorable photo of herself holding her baby daughter Brooklyn.

"Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life" she wrote.

"When you have faith in Him all things are possible," she added.

Kenya had her baby on Nov. 4, according to People.

She suffered some pregnancy complications, including an emergency C-section, per People.

The reality star also revealed on Oct. 27 that she had preeclampsia, sharing a photo of her swollen feet.

"I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia," she revealed.

"I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!" she added. "I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to some same day. Staying positive."

"To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors," she concluded.

Happy to see Kenya delivered her baby safe and sound!

-- Stephanie Swaim

