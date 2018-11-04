'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Alum Kenya Moore Welcomes First Child

"I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia... I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal! I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day," she shared in a post.

Kenya revealed her baby was on the way on Saturday, sharing this shot showing her in a hospital gown and in a hospital bed on Instagram.



"If you want to make God laugh have a plan... won't be long now. Pray for us #babydaly #weloveyou#prayers," she captioned the snap.

The couple's daughter weighs 5 lbs., 12 oz., People reported.

