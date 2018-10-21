'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Camille Grammer Marries David C. Meyer In Hawaii

Camille Grammer is married!
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tied the knot with lawyer David C. Meyer at a private beach club in Hawaii on Saturday, PEOPLE reports.
David C. Meyer (L) and Camille Grammer attend the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)
Camille's co-stars Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna were in attendance at the ceremony and Kyle Richards served as a bridesmaid. The "RHOBH" ladies looked gorgeous while posing together at the reception.
"When a rainbow shows up at your wedding @therealcamille," Kyle captioned the pics on Instagram.
The bride's children with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer were also involved in the wedding, according to PEOPLE. Camille's 16-year-old daughter Mason was a bridesmaid and her 14-year-old son Jude walked her down the aisle.
WATCH: Camille Grammer Is Engaged To Lawyer David C. Meyer
The newlyweds also celebrated their love the night before with family and friends at an intimate rehearsal dinner. Kyle posted a group picture on her Instagram with Camille, who looked stunning in a white maxi dress with cut-outs.
"With the beautiful bride to be @therealcamille," she captioned the photo.
Camille and David reportedly began dating in 2016 and the couple got engaged in October 2017. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
-- Gabi Duncan