'The Real Housewives Of Potomac's' Robyn Slams Monique: 'I Think She's Two-Faced'

The claws are out on "The Real Housewives of the Potomac."

Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels' on-screen drama hits a fever pitch on this week's episode of "RHOTP" when Robyn calls out Monique for making fun of her on her blog and also spreading around a meme that she felt was mean.

"The things that you wrote in your blog, I really felt like you were just coming at me for next reason. You called me and apologized, but then I was on Instagram and I come across a meme of me and it's your fan page…. Monique you liked the picture," Robyn says.

"I liked the picture," Robyn batted back. "If I had something to say, I say it on all my social media outlets and I would say it to your face. I'm not paying anybody to run a fan page for me."

'Real Housewives of the Potomac' airs Sundays 10/9c on Bravo.