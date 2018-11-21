'The Real World: New Orleans' Alum Danny Roberts Comes Out As HIV Positive

Danny Roberts is an open book.
"The Real World: New Orleans" alum revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that he is living with HIV.
"The reason I want to share this story is that I spent so long battling and beating myself up for my own misconceptions and bigotry," he told EW.
"It is difficult to admit the negative feelings you had about a set of people and state of being based on made-up stories," he added.
Danny went on to share that he first found out about his diagnosis in 2011, and he was in shock when his doctor told him the news over the phone.
"My first reaction was shock. Then I was angry, then lots of denial," he told EW.
"Those early years were very difficult and very lonely. You don’t know whom to turn to have conversation and people don’t know what to say. It’s not something that people have experience with," he added.
Following his headline-making interview, Johnny took to his Instagram story to share a message of thanks.
"What I'm really thankful for this year is medicine and a handful of friends who have been rocks in turbulent waters," he wrote. "Without the incredible advances in medicine, I'd likely be gone now."
"That's a scary reality to face…mortality. Thank you all for the support and outpouring," he added. "It really means alot in a time when the past year feel so dark. Happy thanksgiving!"
He also shared a message from a fan who saw his interview.
"Your update today was something I needed to read at the exact time needed," the fan, whose name was hidden, said. "I applaud your strength as I was just diagnosed yesterday and it's a weird, confusing, scary, retrospective time today.
"I really appreciate you sharing your story because – if nothing else – I needed to read about you living your life to the fullest," the fan continued. "Thank you again for helping me feel not so alone."
-- Stephanie Swaim