Reba McEntire Sizzles In Sheer Dress She Wore 25 Years Ago To Perform 'Does He Love You'

The now 63-year-old singer looked incredible in the burgundy ballgown, which featured a sheer neckline and sleeves and sparkling details throughout the bodice. She teamed the look with a set of diamond earrings.

Reba performed her hit song alongside her daughter-in-law, Kelly Clarkson. The duo's rousing rendition of the soulful song was one of the biggest vocal performances of the evening.

Looking good and singing great, Reba!

