Reba McEntire Sizzles In Sheer Dress She Wore 25 Years Ago To Perform 'Does He Love You'

Host Reba McEntire performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Reba McEntire hasn't aged a day — and neither have her incredible fashion choices!
The host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards performed her hit song "Does He Love You" in the same dress she wore 25 years prior to perform the song. Reba announced the fun fashion fact while giving the dress designer a nod on Sunday. Yes, that means Reba's still got the same svelte physique she had more than two decades ago.
Kelly Clarkson and host Reba McEntire perform onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The now 63-year-old singer looked incredible in the burgundy ballgown, which featured a sheer neckline and sleeves and sparkling details throughout the bodice. She teamed the look with a set of diamond earrings.
Reba performed her hit song alongside her daughter-in-law, Kelly Clarkson. The duo's rousing rendition of the soulful song was one of the biggest vocal performances of the evening.
Looking good and singing great, Reba!
