Rebel Wilson Says Vogue Australia Didn't Photoshop Her, She Just Ate Healthy Beforehand!

Rebel Wilson is clapping back at fans' claims that Vogue Australia photoshopped her cover photo in their June issue!

In the stunning shot, the "Pitch Perfect" actress is rocking a black ballgown and a tan coat. She's turned toward the side and flashing her mega-watt grin. Rebel originally posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x @nicolebentleyphoto."

And while fans loved the photo, they started to question whether the editorial team behind Vogue had done a little work on the editing side in order to give Rebel a slimmer physique.

But Rebel put the kibosh on the photo editing chatter stat. 

"Nope, not slimmed down! I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot x but then immediately after ate brownies," she responded on Twitter.

Leave it to Rebel to put rumors to rest with a fun joke! 

