Rebel Wilson Says Vogue Australia Didn't Photoshop Her, She Just Ate Healthy Beforehand!

Rebel Wilson is clapping back at fans' claims that Vogue Australia photoshopped her cover photo in their June issue!

In the stunning shot, the "Pitch Perfect" actress is rocking a black ballgown and a tan coat. She's turned toward the side and flashing her mega-watt grin. Rebel originally posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x @nicolebentleyphoto."