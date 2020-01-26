Recovery Efforts In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Could Take Days, Coroner Reports

The helicopter crash on Sunday that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on board, is in such a difficult space and terrain that the recovery mission could take days, the coroner has confirmed.

Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Los Angeles County’s Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner addressed the media in a press conference late on Sunday, not far from the crash site in Calabasas, Calif., and explained that his team is on the ground and working as swiftly and thoroughly as possible to locate and identify the remains of all those on board the craft.

“Recovery efforts began today. Given the terrain and the condition of the site, we expect it will take a few days to complete the recovery,” Lucas shared. “Our next priority is identification and notification to the families.”

The Sherriff’s Department also joined the press conference and explained that they have secured the crash site and implemented road closures in the Las Virgenes Road area to prohibit anyone other than residents and emergency personnel to get near the site.

“FAA is already on scene and has secured the crash site,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva shared. “The NTSB is already en route to our location to begin the investigation. The location itself is adjacent to a residential community. There are road closures in effect right now”

Several people on board have already been identified by loved ones. The helicopter was on the way to the Mamba Sports Academy, which was founded by Kobe, to attend a basketball tournament. The Mamba Sports Academy Coach, Christina Mauser, was among the victims, her husband Matt Mauser confirmed on Facebook.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was among the victims, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa confirmed Sunday, Jan 26. Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa also were among the crash victims. Alyssa was a club basketball teammate of Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.

