Red Nose Days Raises $42 Million To End Childhood Poverty After Epic Night Of Programming On NBC

Red Nose Day was a major success!

The biggest names in entertainment, Including Jack Black, Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Julia Roberts, Ed Sheeran, Marlon Wayans, Sean Hayes, Zooey Deschanel, Tony Hale, Sasheer Zamata, Jane Lynch, Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jack McBrayer, Retta and more came together on Thursday for Red Nose Day to raise money to end childhood poverty across the globe.

Red Nose Day raised $42 million this year -- an incredible feat! This number brings the total money raised for Red Nose Day to more than $145 million in the campaign’s first four years in the U.S. The final number is expected to increase as the public continues to donate and turn in fundraising dollars in the coming weeks.

Americans everywhere joined celebrities and Red Nose Day partners, Walgreens, NBC, M&M’S® and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to raise money for children in need.

Some of the most fun moments of the night in order to raise money were watching Kelly Clarkson and Isla Fisher crush "Hollywood Game Night" and see "World of Dance" stars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo rock the "American Ninja Warrior" course. Nikki Bella and Access' Scott Evans were also a force to be reckoned with on the "Warrior" course!

Check out what Nikki had to say about her run!