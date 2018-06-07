Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' In A Hot Pink Elle Woods Bikini In Her Pool!

Elle Woods is coming back everyone!
Reese Witherspoon officially confirmed the news on Thursday morning that "Legally Blonde 3" is in the works by sharing a video of herself posing in her Elle Woods hot pink bikini and cruising across her pool on a floatie.
The twitter video, which has already racked up 28,000 views, is captioned, "It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3."
The pool scene is famous in the original "Legally Blonde" for being one of the major reasons why Harvard Law School accepts Elle Woods. Elle submits a video admission essay explaining why the prestigious school should let her in as a law student. In the scene, Elle floats in the pool in her bikini and explains how she's able to recall hundreds of details at the drop of a hat, like what happened on "Days of Our Lives."
This new video from Reese is already giving us all the feels. Welcome back, Elle!