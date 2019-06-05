Reese Witherspoon Debuts The Perfect Choppy Bob For Summer!

Get ready for a heat wave — Reese Witherspoon is looking summertime fine!

The “Legally Blonde” star showed off her new bob on Instagram after getting a chic cut on Wednesday. Reese was all smiles in the cute video as celebrity hairstylist Lona Vigi tousled her fresh bouncy locks.

“Thanks for my new summer cut @lonavigi,” she gushed in the caption.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Thrilled’ For ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2!

The choppy style is a different look for the 43-year-old actress, who typically rocks longer tresses with loose waves. In fact, she recently stunned with her signature curls at the “Big Little Lies” Season 2 premiere last week in New York City.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Geeks Out Over ‘Game Of Thrones’

But Reese is in good company with the trendy ‘do, which is both pretty and practical for warmer temperatures. Demi Lovato, Julianne Hough, Olivia Culpo and Selena Gomez have also been rocking bobs ahead of summer!

— Gabi Duncan