Reese Witherspoon Is Living Her Best Life On A Tropical Vacay!

Reese Witherspoon is out on vacay!

The mother of three jetted off to a beachy destination to enjoy some much-needed r&r!

“Hello Summer,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of herself having some serious fun in the sun. The 43-year-old actress looked super darling in a pinstriped dress and classic wayfarer sunglasses.

Reese also posted another pic on IG revealing that she’s catching up on her book club reads while she enjoys her “happy place.”

“My happy place! Anyone else reading #FromScratch? What do you guys think so far?” she captioned a cute pic of herself lounging on a front porch swing.

It’s no surprise that the “Big Little Lies” star left Hollywood to catch some rays!

Reese has been super busy with all her upcoming projects, including filming the second season of HBO’s hit show. The star recently dished to Access about working alongside Hollywood legend Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of “Big Little Lies.”

“Oh it was so fun to have Meryl join the cast and she plays Alexander Skarsgard’s mother and she’s come to Monterey for answers,” she told Access. “So it was just so fun to have her join us in all the fun of making the show.”

