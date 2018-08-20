Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban & More Stars To Appear In Stand Up To Cancer's Live Broadcast

Stars are getting together to rally for an amazing cause.

Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza, David Spade, Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon are set to participate in Stand Up to Cancer's sixth broadcast special, which will air on Sept. 7, according to a press release.

"As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast," co-executive producer Bradly Cooper said in a statement.