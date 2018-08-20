Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban & More Stars To Appear In Stand Up To Cancer's Live Broadcast

Stars are getting together to rally for an amazing cause.
Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza, David Spade, Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon are set to participate in Stand Up to Cancer's sixth broadcast special, which will air on Sept. 7, according to a press release.
"As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast," co-executive producer Bradly Cooper said in a statement.
"This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That’s the power of SU2C," he continued.
"Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now," he concluded.
The Stand Up to Cancer special is set to air on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8/9 PM ET/ET on more than 50 broadcast and cable networks.
For more information check out https://standuptocancer.org/press/10-year-anniversary-press-release/.