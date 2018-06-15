Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Celebrates Siblings' Graduations With Sweet Family Photo

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee James Toth and Jim Toth attend the premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Sing' on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

Smarts and blonde run in Reese Witherspoon’s family!

The “Big Little Lies” actress celebrated her children’s huge milestones this month, as all three of her children graduated.  Ava Phillippe, 18, and Deacon Phillippe, 14, graduated from high school and junior high respectively, while 5-year-old Tennessee James Toth graduated from pre-school.

Omg such gorgeous siblings! Congrats to all three for graduating their respective schools!! @avaphillippe @deaconphillippe #tennesseetoth . Beautiful smart talented gorgeous kids by @reesewitherspoon #hubby Mr Toth and not forgetting @ryanphillippe . #avaphillippe #reesewitherspoon #celebrities #deaconphillippe #kids #highschool #graduation

Ava, Deacon and James look picture perfect together, as all three are snapped sharing an adorable embrace. The 18-year-old noted their big accomplishments by adding in which grade they each graduated from.

Reese has been celebrating her kids over the past week. The 42-year-old momma shared videos from Ava and Deacon’s graduation party on June 10, where her grads were filmed jumping for joy in their caps and gowns.

Congrats to my little guy Tennessee on graduating preschool! ????❤️#KindergartenHereWeCome

On Thursday, she shared a pic to her Instagram of her hubby Jim Toth smiling alongside her littlest grad, Tennessee, in his cap and gown. 

Too cute!

