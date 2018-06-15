Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Celebrates Siblings' Graduations With Sweet Family Photo

Ava, Deacon and James look picture perfect together, as all three are snapped sharing an adorable embrace. The 18-year-old noted their big accomplishments by adding in which grade they each graduated from.

Reese has been celebrating her kids over the past week. The 42-year-old momma shared videos from Ava and Deacon’s graduation party on June 10, where her grads were filmed jumping for joy in their caps and gowns.