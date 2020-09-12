Reggae Legend Toots Hibbert Dead At 77

Legendary Reggae artist Frederick “Toots” Hibbert has passed away at the age of 77.

His band, Toots and the Maytals, confirmed the sad news on their Facebook page on September 11, 2020.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. The family and his management team would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief.

Mr. Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miss D, and his seven of eight children,” the post reads.

His cause of death is not currently know but Variety reports he had been recently tested for COVID-19.

Fellow celebrities took to social media to share their reactions to the sad news.

“The Legendary Toots Hibber has passed I spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much I loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect. He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy I will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL,” Ziggy Marley tweeted.

“So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing. When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment – he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world,” Mick Jagger wrote.

“Rest in peace Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, 1942-2020. @tootsmaytals supported The Who on their 1975 US tour. Toots released a new album, Got To Be Tough, last month on the @jamaicaTrojan label,” The Who tweeted.

The singer released a ton of hits throughout his career and was known for “I’ll Never Grow Old,” “Bam Bam,” “54-46 Was My Number,” “Sweet and Dandy” and “Monkey Man.”

— Stephanie Swaim