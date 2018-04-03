Report: Shooting At YouTube Headquarters; Female Shooter Is Deceased, Three Wounded

Authorities responded to a shooting at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday afternoon. A female shooter is deceased at the scene and the number of victims is currently unknown, NBC News reports.
It is unclear whether the shooter died at her own hand or from security guards police, the NBC News report continued. According to Zuckerberg Hospital Spokesman Brent Andrew, there are currently 3 patients: One male in critical condition, one female in serious condition, and one female in fair condition."
The hospital is reportedly expecting more patients. San Bruno Police Department is leading the situation is supported by San Mateo Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol. The FBI has also offered assistance and is on standby. ATF agents are also on the scene assisting.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office made a statement at 2:30 P.M.
Local hospitals are reportedly accepting patients if needed.
News of an active shooter situation at the YouTube headquarters first surfaced as employees began sharing social media posts that they had heard shots and were reportedly barricading themselves in their offices. News footage also showed YouTube employees exiting the buildings with their hands above their heads.
Story developing…