Republican Sen. John McCain Discontinues Brain Cancer Treatment

John McCain will discontinue his brain cancer treatment.

The Arizona Republican senator, who will turn 82 next week, has been fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer for more than a year. His family announced on Friday that the politician will cease the treatment for the disease – suggesting that John could be nearing death.

"The progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the McCain family said in a statement. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

"Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers," they added. "God bless and thank you all."

John underwent surgery in July 2017 for a brain tumor that was later found to be a form of glioblastoma – the same type of cancer that took the life of his former Senate colleague Edward M. Kennedy in 2009.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" after his poor prognosis, John revealed that he frequently thinks about how the late Sen. Kennedy continued to work despite the diagnosis and "never gave up because he loved the engagement."

The 2008 presidential nominee also confessed that he has "feelings sometimes of fear of what happens," but is ultimately grateful for having "lived a great life."

"It's not that you're leaving," he said. "It's that you – that you stayed."