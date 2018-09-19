'RHOA's' Porsha Williams Is Pregnant With Her First Child

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited (but) I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear," she said to People.

"So just a fear of, 'Is the baby going to be OK? Will I make it full term?' All those questions that you ask if you've had a miscarriage before," she added.

The reality star expressed that her boyfriend's excitement and support is what keeps her going.

"The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me – it's Dennis' first child, just like me – and it's something we've both always wanted," she said.