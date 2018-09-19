'RHOA's' Porsha Williams Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Surprise, Porsha Williams has a little peach on the way!
The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is in fact pregnant with her first child with boyfriend of one year, Dennis McKinley.
The 37-year-old announced the news to People on Wednesday, Sept. 19, but the gender of her baby is still unknown.
Although the reality star is enthusiastic about the pregnancy, she revealed she is also a little scared after going through a miscarriage six years ago.
TV personality Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures 'Superfly' Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia.
"When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited (but) I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear," she said to People.
"So just a fear of, 'Is the baby going to be OK? Will I make it full term?' All those questions that you ask if you've had a miscarriage before," she added.
The reality star expressed that her boyfriend's excitement and support is what keeps her going.
"The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me – it's Dennis' first child, just like me – and it's something we've both always wanted," she said.
She mentioned that the pregnancy was not planned, but has brought her and boyfriend Dennis closer than ever.
"You realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing life into this world, that you gave become a family overnight," she said.
No names picked out yet, but Dennis is set on PJ (Porsha Jr.)!