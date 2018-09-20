'RHONJ' Season 9 Trailer Teases A Lot Of Family Drama

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are at each other's throats - again. The two sisters-in-law have definitely had a bumpy relationship in the past, and it looks like they're hitting another rough patch this season.

"Teresa, this one's got you going in circles," Melissa yells in the clip, pointing to her new co-star Jennifer Aydin. "You don't even know what you're saying anymore!"

"You're drinking the f***ing Kool-Aid with her," Teressa responded back, referencing to the second new franchise addition, Jackie Goldschneider. "You want something b***h?"