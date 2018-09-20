'RHONJ' Season 9 Trailer Teases A Lot Of Family Drama

The New Jersey ladies are back and so is the drama!
The trailer for Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been released and it's super dramatic!
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are at each other's throats - again. The two sisters-in-law have definitely had a bumpy relationship in the past, and it looks like they're hitting another rough patch this season.
"Teresa, this one's got you going in circles," Melissa yells in the clip, pointing to her new co-star Jennifer Aydin. "You don't even know what you're saying anymore!"
"You're drinking the f***ing Kool-Aid with her," Teressa responded back, referencing to the second new franchise addition, Jackie Goldschneider. "You want something b***h?"
Melissa, who is married to Teresa's brother Joe Gorga, has accused Teresa of not treating her like family in the past.
"I really don't know if you're ever going to love me like your sister," Melissa expressed at the end of the trailer.
The family drama also looks like it's causing big issues among the group, which includes Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs; new Housewives Jackie and Jennifer; as well as pal of the show Danielle Staub.
So, what's causing all of these problems? It looks like we will just have to wait and see! "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.