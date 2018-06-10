'RHONJ's' Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Muscles At Bodybuilding Competition

Teresa Giudice isn't afraid to strut her stuff!
The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took the stage to compete in the bikini portion of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday.
She looked bronzed and toned in a purple swimsuit and some serious spray tan!
Teresa Giudice competes in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on June 9, 2018 in Medford, New Jersey (Getty Images)
The 46-year-old ended up taking home the third place prize in her category!
The cookbook author has been open about her fitness journey, and has been posting lots of updates about her workout routine on social media.
Most recently, she shared a video of her pumping some serious iron in the gym.
"Two-way rear delt pulls on the cables. Keep your core tight and control the movement through out the entire exercise," she wrote.
Congrats on this major fitness accomplishment, Teresa!
-- Stephanie Swaim