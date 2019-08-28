‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps Officially Free Woman After Completing Probation

Luann de Lesseps is a free woman.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star has completed her 1-year probation sentence after being arrested on suspicion of kicking a police officer at a hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., on Christmas Eve 2017, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Luann pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. Per the terms of her plea deal, she was ordered to finish 50 hours of community service and attend at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week, in addition to paying fines and avoiding any consumption or possession of alcohol and illegal drugs, the outlet reports.

WATCH: Luann De Lesseps Taken Into Custody For Violating Probation

The 54-year-old reflected on the incident in a statement at the time, explaining how her location triggered unpleasant feelings from her past that didn’t combine well with her already-difficult recovery journey.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” Luann said. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

WATCH: Luann de Lesseps Hints She’s Not Done With ‘RHONY’: ‘Where Are They Going To Find Another Countess?’

After years of ups and downs, the Bravo alum touched on her new sobriety in July and revealed to Access Hollywood exclusively that she was approaching her 90-day milestone.

“I can see the light now, it’s all good,” Luann smiled, explaining that she felt she was finally “at the end of the tunnel.”

— Erin Biglow