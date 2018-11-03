'RHONY's' Bethenny Frankel Hits Back At Halloween Costume Critics: 'Go Hate Somewhere Else'

Bethenny Frankel is hitting back at Halloween costume critics.
The "Real Housewives of New York City" star took on commenters who slammed her and the Kardashian sisters for dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween.
"For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality tv is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously. For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else," Bethenny wrote in the comments of her Halloween Instagram post.
"We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween. I'm in my late 40s. That is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it," she continued in the fiery clap back. "Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments. To the rest of you, I had the best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing with my ladies."
Bethenny Frankel's comments on Instagram (Instagram)
Following the reality star's epic post, her page was flooded with support from fans.
Bethenny first shared the pic showing her as an angel – taken by Nicky Hilton – on Halloween.
"Heaven can wait #superangel," she captioned the pic.
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also rocked super-sexy angel looks for Halloween