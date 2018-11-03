'RHONY's' Bethenny Frankel Hits Back At Halloween Costume Critics: 'Go Hate Somewhere Else'

Bethenny Frankel is hitting back at Halloween costume critics.



The "Real Housewives of New York City" star took on commenters who slammed her and the Kardashian sisters for dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween.

"For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality tv is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously. For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else," Bethenny wrote in the comments of her Halloween Instagram post.