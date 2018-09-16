Richard Gere And Pregnant Wife Alejandra Get Blessed By The Dalai Lama

Not only did Richard and Alejandra Gere confirm they are expecting their first child together, but they also received a special blessing from the Dalai Lama!
The 69-year-old actor and his 35-year-old wife tied the knot back in April. In August, pregnancy rumors started flying around.
The Spanish activist took to her Instagram to confirm the exciting baby news on Sunday. The snap showed the couple meeting the Dalai Lama, who put his hands over Alejandra's growing belly. The blessing took place in the city of Rotterdam in The Netherlands.
"A very special moment just a few moments ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.." she captioned the snap. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."
Richard is a practicing Tibetan Buddhist and has met the Dalai Lama before!
Their expecting bundle of joy will be the second child for both Richard and Alejandra. The "Pretty Woman" actor has an 18-year-old son, Homer, from a previous marriage. Alejandra has a 5-year-old son, Albert, also from a previous marriage.
The couple have known each other for over a decade before they first started dating back in 2014. The two wed in early April in a civil ceremony.
Congrats to the happy couple!
-- Lauren Herbert