Richie Sambora Flew Back To LA To Spend Thanksgiving With His Daughter Ava After Heather Locklear Remained In Treatment

The Locklear-Sambora Thanksgiving was definitely a difficult one.



Heather Locklear was placed on a psychiatric hold right before the holidays, leaving her daughter Ava Sambora with nobody to spend the holidays with in Los Angeles. A source close to Locklear's ex and Ava's father, Richie Sambora, tells Access that Richie jetted home from the East Coast to be with his 21-year-old daughter.

"Richie spent Thanksgiving with Ava and a private chef," a source shared with Access. "They enjoyed a fantastic quite private Thanksgiving of just the two of them. A private cook was hired to make the meal and experience a special one for dad and daughter. Ava was with Richie to ride out the holiday weekend together."

Richie's return home to Los Angeles was after a difficult week for the family.