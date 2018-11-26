Richie Sambora Flew Back To LA To Spend Thanksgiving With His Daughter Ava After Heather Locklear Remained In Treatment

The Locklear-Sambora Thanksgiving was definitely a difficult one.
Heather Locklear was placed on a psychiatric hold right before the holidays, leaving her daughter Ava Sambora with nobody to spend the holidays with in Los Angeles. A source close to Locklear's ex and Ava's father, Richie Sambora, tells Access that Richie jetted home from the East Coast to be with his 21-year-old daughter.
"Richie spent Thanksgiving with Ava and a private chef," a source shared with Access. "They enjoyed a fantastic quite private Thanksgiving of just the two of them. A private cook was hired to make the meal and experience a special one for dad and daughter. Ava was with Richie to ride out the holiday weekend together."
Richie's return home to Los Angeles was after a difficult week for the family.
Richie Sambora joined his mother at the Ocean County Humanitarian concert on November 17.
"He was attending a wedding in Atlanta before the [Malibu] fires started then flew to New Jersey where heeceived an Humanitarian Award for his work on the heroin problem in Ocean County, New Jersey," the source shared with Access. "His mother Joan Sambora also received an award for her work. Richie had planned to stay in New Jersey for the holiday weekend but changed his mind last minute because Heather was not available for Ava and he didn’t want her to be alone.
The Thanksgiving plans were definitely unexpected for the family. Heather was placed on a 5150 hold last week after suffering a mental breakdown at her Los Angeles area home.
According to a source, Heather is still dealing with the issues she suffered last week and will be spending more time in treatment.
"Heather will be receiving in-patient treatment for a planned further two weeks in Los Angeles. She’s in the same place she started, " the source explained.