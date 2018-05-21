Rick Hoffman Says Royal Wedding Confirmed That Patrick J. Adams Will Always Be Family Despite 'Suits' Exit





The royal wedding was actually a little bittersweet for the members of the "Suits" cast. While Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and more of the beloved members of the show were excited to share in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding weekend, it also marked the end of an era for them.

Meghan (Rachel Zane) and her on-screen husband Patrick (Mike Ross) will not be returning for another season of the hit USA drama. They announced earlier this year that the last season would be their last, due in large part to the fact that in real-life, Meghan was marrying into the royal family.

Rick, who plays the formidable Louis Litt on the hit show, says this weekend celebrating with the rest of the "Suits" cast confirmed that they'll always be a family. He shared a special message for Patrick on Instagram alongside a photo of them walking into St. George's Chapel.