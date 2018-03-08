Rick Ross Posts First Photo On Instagram Since Hospital Scare

The "Hustlin" rapper, 42, was hospitalized on Thursday after emergency crews rushed to his Florida home after a call for help was made to police, where the caller said Ross was "unresponsive" and "breathing heavy."

According to a dispatch report from Davie Police Department obtained by Access, Ross was found "unresponsive," "slobbing out the mouth" and "had boo-bood himself." The report also noted that Ross has a history of seizures and was nodding his head when the 911 call was placed.

It looks like Ross is on the mend and feeling much better now.