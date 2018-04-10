Ricky Martin Will Return to GLAAD Media Awards In Los Angeles

Ricky Martin is coming back to the GLAAD Media Awards stage!

The award show, which will be held on April 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, already has a star-packed guest list, but now Ricky is adding his name to the roster.

The "Fiebre" singer will appear at the awards ceremony, but it is not clear in what capacity. This will be his first time attending since 2011 when he was honored by GLAAD.

“Ricky Martin is a true icon who has been a tireless advocate for the LGBTQ community and is one of the most visible out entertainers in the world,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome another global legend on our stage at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles – it will truly be a night to remember.”

Wanda Sykes will host the award show and previously announced guests and honorees include, Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, Ryan Murphy, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Chloe Grace Moretz and many more.

Logo will exclusively air the show on April 18 at 8 pm ET/PT.