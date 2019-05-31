Rihanna Fans Are Shocked After Learning She Pronounces Her Name Different

WATCH: Rihanna Makes History By Launching Her Own Luxury Fashion House



Rihanna fans (AKA us) were shook when they realized they have been pronouncing Rihanna’s name wrong basically our entire lives!

The 31-year-old “Umbrella” singer threw everyone for a loop when she said her own name in a Twitter video posted by British Vogue last Thursday.

In the clip the Fenty designer says, “Hello British Vogue, it’s Rihanna,” pronouncing her name “Ri-Anna.”

The American pronunciation sounds more like Ri-Ah-Na, which is what the “Diamonds” hitmaker has been referred to as for most of her career.

So, that’s when fans really started to question it all in the comments section of the video.

“I love how we all collectively choose to pronounce Rihanna’s name wrong,” one user said.

“I am so pissed at all of us pronouncing Rihanna’s name wrong this entire time,” said another.

One fan argued that the singer does use the American pronunciation in some of her songs, which makes things all the more confusing.

Some fans even admitted that they have known the correct pronunciation all along but they still prefer to say “Ri-Ah-Na.

“I’ve heard her pronounce Rihanna this way but I still like saying Ri-Ah-Na,” a user confessed.

And of course, a fan took advantage of her song “What’s My Name,” for an accurate meme.

Rihanna recently announced that she has been living in London flying under the radar for the past year, which fans believe is because her name is pronounced correctly in an English accent.

That’s fair, TBH.

