Rihanna Parties Till Dawn In Pajamas At NYC Nightclub After 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna knows how to hang!
Sources revealed to Access that Rihanna rolled into her longtime pal Richie Akiva’s New York hotspot Up & Down to party the night away with her pals until the break of dawn. Naturally, she showed up at the club around 2 AM in a set of silver pajamas, meaning only one thing — she was ready for the long haul!
RiRi was joined by fashion's elite including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, who were all spotted chowing down on hamburgers and drinking Armand De Brignac (Ace of Spades) and D'usse. Diddy also hit the bash with Cassie and jumped on the mic to drop some beats. Sources revealed that Jaden Smith made a surprise performance of his song "ICON" and then passed the mic to Diddy. Diddy's son Christian then performed his song. Sources say the Ciroc was flowing all night long at Diddy's VIP table with Mary J. Blige.
Model Karlie Kloss looked loved up inside the party with her longtime love, Joshua Kushner. And she wasn't the only one feeling the romantic vibes! 2 Chainz, who proposed to his leading lady Nakesha Ward on the red carpet of the Met Gala, was snuggled up with her at the after-party. Idris Elba and his new fiancee Sabrina Dhowre tried to keep their energy up with Red Bulls.
New couple Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes also did a cheers to their adorable romance!
Despite cheating rumors, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband also spent the night together at the A-list bash and sources tell Access the duo partied till 4 AM.
But perhaps the best part of the evening? Janelle Monae and Trevor Noah had a dance off on the dance floor.
Ain't no party until there's a dance off!