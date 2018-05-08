Rihanna Parties Till Dawn In Pajamas At NYC Nightclub After 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna knows how to hang!

Sources revealed to Access that Rihanna rolled into her longtime pal Richie Akiva’s New York hotspot Up & Down to party the night away with her pals until the break of dawn. Naturally, she showed up at the club around 2 AM in a set of silver pajamas, meaning only one thing — she was ready for the long haul!

RiRi was joined by fashion's elite including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, who were all spotted chowing down on hamburgers and drinking Armand De Brignac (Ace of Spades) and D'usse. Diddy also hit the bash with Cassie and jumped on the mic to drop some beats. Sources revealed that Jaden Smith made a surprise performance of his song "ICON" and then passed the mic to Diddy. Diddy's son Christian then performed his song. Sources say the Ciroc was flowing all night long at Diddy's VIP table with Mary J. Blige.