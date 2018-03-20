Ringo Starr Receives Knighthood: 'It Means A Lot'

He said the honor "means a lot". It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards.

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.

"I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we've ended up in the palace and it's now Sir Paul and Sir Richard," said Starr.