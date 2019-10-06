Rip Taylor, Over-The-Top Comedian And TV Personality, Dead At 84

Rip Taylor, who was been known for his stand-up comedy and over-the-top TV personality, has died at 84. Taylor’s publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the news to Access on Sunday.

Taylor first began his career as a stand-up comic in nightclubs where he made a name for himself with his wacky style. He served as an opening act for stars like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Judy Garland.

The late star was recognized for his colorful comic delivery and for throwing confetti to celebrate a game show contestant’s victory. He appeared on several variety shows, including “The Gong Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “The Mike Douglas Show,” and “Late Night with David Letterman.” He also served as a host for the “The $1.98 Beauty Show” in the late 1970s.

But Taylor found even more success outside late-night TV and game shows. The star headlined the Flamingo hotel’s Rockettes Extravaganza in Las Vegas, which snagged him the award for Entertainer of the Year three consecutive times. He also toured the country in lead roles for musical productions like “Sugar Babies,” “Anything Goes,” “Oliver,” “Peter Pan” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

The multi-talented entertainer also appeared as himself in “Wayne’s World 2,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and all three “Jackass” flicks.

Taylor is survived by his longtime partner, Robert Fortney. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thalians, a charity dedicated to mental health causes.