Rita Ora Bares It All In Nearly-Nude VMAs Gown

Ria Ora attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rita Ora isn't afraid to show off some skin!
In one of the most fearless fashion moments on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, the "Girls" singer rocked a sheer black gown adorned with an intricate swirling pattern. Her bold dress left little to the imagination, revealing a pair of black panties underneath.
Rita also dared to go braless in the barely-there number, leaving her vulnerable to a mini wardrobe malfunction on the carpet.
Rita Ora attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
The British pop star looked absolutely confident in her revealing look, which she styled with strappy black heels, a choker necklace, slicked-back hair and whimsical eye makeup.
Rita, who is up for Best Dance Video and Best Visual Effects for her and Avicii's "Lonely Together," wore a similarly daring look to Saturday night's MTV VMA Kickoff Concert. There, the beauty turned heads in an animal print mini dress with matching tights.
Rita Ora attends the MTV VMA Kickoff Concert presented by DirecTV Now at Terminal 5 on August 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV & DIRECTV NOW)
