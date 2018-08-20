Rita Ora Bares It All In Nearly-Nude VMAs Gown

Rita Ora isn't afraid to show off some skin!

In one of the most fearless fashion moments on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, the "Girls" singer rocked a sheer black gown adorned with an intricate swirling pattern. Her bold dress left little to the imagination, revealing a pair of black panties underneath.

Rita also dared to go braless in the barely-there number, leaving her vulnerable to a mini wardrobe malfunction on the carpet.