'Riverdale': Penelope Ann Miller's Character Revealed; Plus Details From The Comic-Con Panel!

Archie Andrews will face off against Penelope Ann Miller in the courtroom on "Riverdale."



Penelope had been sharing pics from the set on Instagram showing her alongside other cast members, and on Sunday, her character details were revealed as the "Riverdale" cast was featured on a panel in Hall H at Comic-Con 2018.

As Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) heads to trial on a murder charge in Season 3 (Hiram framed him for killing Cassidy), Penelope will play district attorney Ms. Wright, who will be prosecuting him.

