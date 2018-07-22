'Riverdale': Penelope Ann Miller's Character Revealed; Plus Details From The Comic-Con Panel!

Archie Andrews will face off against Penelope Ann Miller in the courtroom on "Riverdale."
Penelope had been sharing pics from the set on Instagram showing her alongside other cast members, and on Sunday, her character details were revealed as the "Riverdale" cast was featured on a panel in Hall H at Comic-Con 2018.
As Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) heads to trial on a murder charge in Season 3 (Hiram framed him for killing Cassidy), Penelope will play district attorney Ms. Wright, who will be prosecuting him.
"The savvy, eloquent Ms. Wright is the prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie's case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie's young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime," read a description from the studio.
During the panel, which was moderated by Kelly Ripa, the studio showed clips from Season 3, including a scary moment showing Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) at the farm, where her daughter Polly has been living. She was dressed in white and holding up one of her grandchildren. There was also a quiet moment for Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) at a lake.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, "Riverdale's" Executive Producer, also revealed onstage that Jughead's mom, Gladys, and his sister, Jellybean, will join the show this season in episode 8 or 9.
"Riverdale" Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.
-- Jolie Lash