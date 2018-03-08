'Riverdale' Stars Call Out Cosmopolitan Philippines For Photoshopped Slim-Down

(Cosmopolitan)
Don't mess with Betty and Veronica!
"Riverdale" stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are calling out Cosmopolitan Philippines for Photoshopping their bodies, and are asking for more celebrities to take a stand against retouching.
The actresses covered Cosmopolitan US' February issue, where they were pictured with their natural waist sizes. For the mag's Philippine pages, however, their bodies were drastically slimmer.
Lili took to Instagram Stories to compare the original images to the new spread.
"This is how my waist was Photoshopped for Cosmo Philippines," she wrote on the pic, highlighting her dramatically smaller frame.
The 21-year-old went on to show before-and-after images of co-star Camila's waist, which had also been seriously altered.
Lili connected the mag's Photoshop to International Women's Day, pointing out the unrealistic beauty standards women feel obligated to uphold.
"Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have," she continued. "It's an everyday battle, sometimes. And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome."
Her co-star echoed a similar sentiment. "[We] feel disrespected and disturbed by the sight of our Photoshopped bodies in Cosmopolitan Philippines," Camila wrote on her Instagram Stories. "We want their readers to know that that those bodies are not ours; they have been distorted from their natural beauty. We prefer to see our bodies the way they actually are."
Lili and Camila also hoped that their stance would inspire other celebrities to quit retouching their own pics on social media.
"[I] would like to encourage celebrities and public figures to stop Photoshopping their waists/noses/arms/legs in their photos," Lili wrote on Instagram Stories. "It's only encouraging an unrealistic body image. It's adding to the problem."
Looks like Lili and Camila are just as badass as their "Riverdale" counterparts!